TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,790. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

