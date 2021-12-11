TCW Group Inc. Has $307.57 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,134,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $307,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

