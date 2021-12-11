TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 0.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $104,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $403.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

