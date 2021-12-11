Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives $9.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSVNF. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Team17 Group has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

