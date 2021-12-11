TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €17.75 ($19.94) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMVWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

