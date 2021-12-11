TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,537,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $94.21 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465 over the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.