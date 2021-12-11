Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

