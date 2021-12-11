Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by 79.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of TGLS opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $890.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $2,073,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

