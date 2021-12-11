Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

