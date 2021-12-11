Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla stock opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.