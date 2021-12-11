The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 3.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

