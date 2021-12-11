The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames Purchases 410 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames purchased 410 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,863.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 29.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 57.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

