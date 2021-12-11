The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 869,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

