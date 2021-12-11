The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 58.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 790,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

