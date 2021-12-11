The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $149.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.46. 7,171,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,728. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

