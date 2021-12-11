THETA Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00009029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $4.37 billion and $219.22 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00208053 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

