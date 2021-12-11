THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 630 by Analysts at Barclays

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 630 ($8.35) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.32) to GBX 750 ($9.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on THG from GBX 715 ($9.48) to GBX 510 ($6.76) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THG to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 347 ($4.60) to GBX 236 ($3.13) in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 597.20 ($7.92).

THG opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 170.70 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($11.11).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($85,641.16). Also, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($140,233.39). Insiders have acquired 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002 in the last three months.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

