Third Century Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCBB:TDCB)

Third Century Bancorp (OTCBB:TDCB) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Third Century Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.33.
Third Century Bancorp Company Profile
