Thomas Gordon Welch Sells 130,000 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total value of 531,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 33,600.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00.

Meta Materials stock opened at 3.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.37. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.85 and a 12-month high of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 217.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after buying an additional 9,565,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Materials by 289.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $23,648,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $7,977,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

