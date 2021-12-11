Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,875 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AGCO were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 160,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.34 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

