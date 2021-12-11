Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 79.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.9% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

