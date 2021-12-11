Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.01 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 266,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.55. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

