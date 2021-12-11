Thurman K. Case Sells 6,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRUS opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.