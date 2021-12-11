Thurman K. Case Sells 6,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CRUS opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
