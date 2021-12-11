Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.99. 37,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $86.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06.

TOELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

