Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $37,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eaton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 30.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 20.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Eaton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.95. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.