Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 400 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

