TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

TopBuild stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $165.80 and a 12 month high of $284.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

