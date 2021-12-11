Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CURV. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Torrid stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64. Torrid has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

