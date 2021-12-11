Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,170 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 62.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788,858 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $67,568,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $30,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $38,173,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

