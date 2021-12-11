Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 177.2% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 50.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,830,561 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $495,899,000 after purchasing an additional 275,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.