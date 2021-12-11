Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $49,000 in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG opened at $17.30 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

