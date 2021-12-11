Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

