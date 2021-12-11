Traders Buy High Volume of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,376% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

AVCT stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

