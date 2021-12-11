Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Lowered to 325.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 358.00 to 325.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $325.00.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.