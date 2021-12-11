Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $325.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from 358.00 to 325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday.

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

