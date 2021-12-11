TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $116.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

