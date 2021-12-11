Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $36,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

