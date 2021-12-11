Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.08

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

