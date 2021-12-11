Trevor Thomas Sells 51,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total value of C$138,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,819.97.
Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.77 million and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.