Trevor Thomas Sells 51,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total value of C$138,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,819.97.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.77 million and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

