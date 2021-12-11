Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells $290,000.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $58.25 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. Triton International’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Triton International by 23.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Triton International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.