Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells $290,000.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $58.25 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. Triton International’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Triton International by 23.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 77.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Triton International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.