TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $143,979,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

