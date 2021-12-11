Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$53.00 Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.08 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$40.63 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.88. The company has a market cap of C$97.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.