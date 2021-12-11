Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 91.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

