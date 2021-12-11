Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 6,960 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWST stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

