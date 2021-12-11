Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $17.26

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $17.74. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,844,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,370,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.