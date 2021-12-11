Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $17.26

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $17.74. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,844,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,370,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.