U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.