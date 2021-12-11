U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.47 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

