U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

