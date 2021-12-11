Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 25,068,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,030,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.