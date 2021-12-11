Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

